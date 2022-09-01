Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., leads Republican Adam Laxalt in the state's senate race by four percentage points (44%-40%), according to a new AARP poll of likely voters in Nevada.

The four-point lead resulted from voters being asked to select one candidate from all those that will be on the ballot, including third party candidates and others. When respondents were given a head-to-head choice, Cortez Masto bested Laxalt by just one point (48%-47%).

In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak leads Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo by three points (41%-38%) on a full ballot. When compared head-to-head, Lombardo leads Sisolak by two points (48%-46%).

Among those four candidates, Cortez Masto has the highest favorability numbers, with 45% of all likely voters holding a favorable image of the senator. 42% have a favorable view of Sisolak, 40% have a favorable view of Lombardo and 39% have a favorable view of Laxalt.

The AARP survey was conducted between August 16 and August 24 with a sample of 1,332 likely Nevada voters. This included a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of voters age 50 and over and an oversample of Hispanic voters over age 50. The margin of error for the 500 likely voters of all ages was ±4.4%. The survey was conducted via cellphone, landline and SMS-to-web.