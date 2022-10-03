Poll: Partisan Latinos more likely to back Trump, Biden than broader electorate

Latino Republicans and Democrats have been more likely than voters nationally to consider themselves supporters of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden respectively, according to data from the new national NBC News/Telemundo poll of the Latino electorate.

The new numbers show affinity for both men are higher among Latinos partisans than what was found in the NBC News September national poll of the broader electorate.

Forty percent of Latino Republicans (and leaners) say they are primarily a supporter of Trump over the national party, while 55% call themselves party-first Republicans, a 15-point edge for "party Republicans." Trump had stronger support among Latinos aged 65-and-over as well as those with "blue collar" jobs and those with both parents born in the mainland U.S.

By comparison, registered voters who identify or lean Republican more broadly backed the party over Trump by a margin of 58% to 33% in the September national poll, a 25-point edge for the "party Republicans."

Among Latino Democrats and Democratic leaners, 52% say were supporters of Biden during the 2020 primaries, with 26% saying they backed Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, 8% saying they backed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 9% naming another candidate.

That's significantly more support for Biden among Latino Democrats than from all registered voters who identify with or lean toward the party. In the September national poll, 40% named Biden, 31% named Sanders, 12% named Warren and 13% named another candidate.

Biden's 2020 support among Latinos is more pronounced with Democrats who are older, those in the middle/upper class, and those who consider themselves more moderate or conservative.

The NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted Sept. 17-26 of 1,000 Latino registered voters, 75% of whom took the survey in English and 25% who took it in Spanish.

Respondents were contacted via landline, cell phone and text message. And the poll has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.