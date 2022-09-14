Poll: Pennsylvania voters have negative views of Oz

A new poll shows Pennsylvania voters view Republican Mehmet Oz more negatively than Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with a higher share of registered voters saying they will likely vote for Fetterman in the state’s hotly contested Senate race.

Fetterman has a net-positive rating, with 47% of voters surveyed in a new Monmouth University poll saying they have favorable views of him, and 42% saying they viewed Fetterman unfavorably. A slim majority of voters — 52% — have unfavorable views of Oz, while 36% viewed him favorably.

“Fetterman has the edge when you look at basic candidate preferences. Oz will need to overcome his personal negatives or shift the issue picture to stay competitive,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said in a statement.

A higher share of voters (49%) say they would definitely or probably vote for Fetterman than those who said the same about Oz (39%). Oz also has a higher share of registered voters saying that they "definitely" will not vote for Oz (45%) compared to Fetterman (38%).

The poll also asked registered voters who they preferred on a variety of policy issues, with Fetterman holding the edge on economic issues, "defending your values," abortion and gun control. Fetterman's highest edge came on abortion, where 44% of registered voters said they trusted the Democrat more compared to 26% who said they trusted the Republican more.

Both Oz and Fetterman were tied on trust on immigration, each with 34%.

The registered voters were effectively split when asked about Congressional preference, 47% support Republicans and 46% say they'd support Democrats. President Joe Biden is viewed favorably by 43% and viewed unfavorably by 45%.