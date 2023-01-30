Poll: Princes Harry and William more popular than King Charles

Americans have more favorable opinions of Princes Harry and William than their father King Charles, according to a new NBC News poll, even though most Americans have a neutral view of the Windsors.

Among U.S. adults, 29% have a positive view of Harry (versus 24% who have a negative view), 26% have a positive view of Prince William (compared to 13% who have a negative view) and 15% have a positive view of King Charles (versus 26% who view him negatively).

Charles' net rating is an improvement from 1997, the last time an NBC News poll asked Americans for their perception of him, when 18% of Americans had a positive view of him and 47% held a negative view of the then-prince (a -29 net rating).

The conclusion, though, is that Americans don’t care too much for the royals. 61% say they felt neutral or didn’t know enough about Prince William to give a rating, while 59% said the same about Charles and 47% said the same about Harry.

Those surveyed were also asked about their sympathies toward the two younger royal couples — Harry and Meghan and William and Kate.

Sixty-eight percent of those polled have no opinion or don’t prefer one couple over another. Thirteen percent said they prefer Harry and Meghan to William and Kate, nine percent said they prefer William and Kate to Harry and Meghan and ten percent prefer both couples equally.

Among those who did choose one couple over another, Republicans were more likely to say they preferred William and Kate, while Democrats (and especially Black respondents) were more likely to say they preferred Harry and Meghan.

Women were also more likely to offer up their opinions on the two couples, with 28% of women surveyed choosing one couple over the other and just 15% of men picking one couple over another.