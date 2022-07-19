Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot.

Conservative commentator Tudor Nixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Nixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

The poll, conducted by the Glengariff Group for The Detroit News and WDIV-TV, surveyed 500 likely GOP primary voters via telephone from July 13-15 and had a margin of error of plus or minors 4.4 percentage points.

The largest share of voters surveyed — 38%— were undecided in the primary. Those undecided voters could be swayed by former President Donald Trump, who has not yet endorsed in the race. Nearly two-thirds of them said a Trump endorsement "would be very or somewhat important" to their decision.

The winner of the GOP primary on Aug. 2 will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.