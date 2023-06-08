IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Student loan debt legislation vetoed, Florida neighborhood shooting suspect’s behavior, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor arrested

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

People wave pride flags in Mexico City
People wave pride flags in Mexico City during the Mexico City Pride Parade on June 25, 2022.Hector Vivas / Getty Images file

Poll shows sharp divides over gender identity, pronoun use

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they believe there are only two gender identities, versus 34% who disagree.

By Mark Murray

A new national poll from PRRI finds Americans’ views on gender identity, pronoun use and teaching about same-sex relationships in school deeply divided by party affiliation, age and religion.

Overall, 65% of all Americans believe there are only two gender identities, while 34% disagree and say there are many gender identities.

But inside those numbers are sharp differences. Fully 90% of Republicans say there are just two genders, versus 66% of independents and 44% of Democrats who believe the same.

What’s more, 92% of white evangelical Christians, 71% of Black protestants, 69% of white Catholics and 66% of Latino Catholics believe there are only two genders, compared with 46% of those who don’t have a religious affiliation.

And by age, 69% of Silent Generation respondents and 68% of Baby Boomers say there are only two genders, versus 57% of younger respondents from Generation Z.

Similar divides exist on the matter of using gender-neutral pronouns — like “they” instead of “he” or “she.”

Overall in the PRRI poll, 35% of Americans say they are comfortable if a friend uses gender-neutral pronouns, while 40% say they are uncomfortable; 23% say it wouldn’t matter either way.

But by party, 65% of Republican say they’d be uncomfortable with gender-neutral pronouns, versus 38% of independents who say that and just 24% of Democrats.

Finally, the PRRI poll finds 34% of respondents saying that same-sex romantic relationships are never appropriate to discuss or teach in public K-12 schools.

That includes 55% of Republicans, but just 32% of independents and 18% of Democrats.

The online PRRI poll was conducted March 9-23 of more than 5,000 adults, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 1.5 percentage points.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.