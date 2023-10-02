IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

President Joe Biden, left, is running for re-election and former President Donald Trump, right, is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.Getty Images; AP

Poll shows voters are not excited about a Biden-Trump rematch

A new Monmouth University poll finds just around one-third of voters are enthusiastic about Biden and Trump becoming their parties' nominees.

By Bridget Bowman

A new Monmouth University poll finds just around one-third of voters are enthusiastic about President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump becoming their parties' nominees, the latest survey showing voters are not excited about a 2020 rematch.

The new poll, released Monday, finds just 32% of voters are either "very" or "somewhat" enthusiastic about Biden as the Democratic standard bearer, while just 37% are enthusiastic about the prospect that Trump will be the GOP nominee.

Both men do find more support within their own parties — 78% of Republicans are enthusiastic about Trump, while 68% of Democrats are enthusiastic about Biden.

Voters do diverge on how both men's age affects their fitness for office. A combined 76% of voters "strongly" or "somewhat" agree that Biden, who is 80 years old, is "too old to effectively serve another president." A majority of voters — 55% — strongly agree with that statement.

But a combined 48% say the same about Trump, who is 77, and 26% strongly agree.

“These two men were born only three and a half years apart, but public perceptions of their age are wildly different," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. "This is certainly one of the reasons, but probably not the only reason, why there is little voter enthusiasm for seeing a rematch of 2020 except among partisan loyalists."

