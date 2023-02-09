IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Ron DeSantis Joins Doug Mastriano As He Campaigns For Governor Of Pennsylvania
Ron DeSantis at the Unite and Win Rally in Pittsburgh, Pa., on August 19, 2022. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images file

Poll: Trump, DeSantis dominate early 2024 Republican field

The Florida governor leads Donald Trump 53% to 40% in a hypothetical two-way matchup.

By Mark Murray and Alexandra Marquez

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lead an early — and still incomplete — Republican presidential field, according to a new national Monmouth University poll released Thursday.  

Asked whom they’d like to see as the GOP’s presidential nominee, 33% of Republican voters answered Trump and another 33% picked DeSantis. Another 2% replied with former Vice President Mike Pence, and no other Republican received more than 1% of responses. 

Overall, 24% of Republicans said they didn’t know their choice. (Note: Poll respondents were asked to name their choice off the top of their heads; they were not read a list.)

Asked about a hypothetical two-way race between Trump and DeSantis, 53% picked the Florida governor, while 40% sided with the former president. 

But the contest is closer among respondents who identify as strong Republicans (DeSantis 49%, Trump 46%) and among evangelical Republicans (DeSantis 51%, Trump 44%). 

(Caveat: The GOP presidential race is waged state by state, and will likely include candidates beyond these two frontrunners.)

And the Monmouth poll tested the favorable/unfavorable ratings for GOP presidential candidates and for other Republicans. 

The top net favorable/unfavorable scores in the survey were DeSantis’ (80% favorable, 6% unfavorable), Ted Cruz’s (73%-13%), Trump’s (74%-18%) and Nikki Haley’s (47%-11%). 

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador during Trump’s presidency, is expected to launch her presidential bid next week. 

The worst favorable/unfavorable ratings among Republican voters were for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (23%-53%) and embattled freshman Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., (12%-42%). 

The Monmouth University poll was conducted Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 of 566 registered Republican voters, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 6.1 percentage points.

Mark Murray

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.