Poll: Ukraine's favorability among Republicans hasn't changed one year into war

One year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, new polling shows American registering their lowest favorability rating for Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, even among deep political divisions at home.

Just 9% of Americans view Russia favorably in recent Gallup polling, the lowest mark since the pollster began asking the question in 1989, with 90% viewing Russia unfavorably. There's also been a significant increase in those who have a "very unfavorable" view of Russia, from 42% in 2022 to 59% now.

Americans of all political stripes hold overwhelmingly negative views on Russia. Six percent of both Republicans and Democrats view Russia favorably, along with just 11% of independents.

But Gallup reports a political divide on two questions: One on Ukraine's favorability and another on views on Russia's military power.

While Ukraine's favorability rating didn't substantively change over the last year among Republicans and independents (56% and 67% respectively view Ukraine favorably), there's been a 16-point shift among Democrats.

In 2022, 66% of Democrats viewed Ukraine favorably, while 82% say they view Ukraine favorably now.

The GOP's potential presidential hopefuls remain divided on whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to a critical threat to America's interests, and Republicans in a recent NBC poll weren't sold on providing Ukraine with more aid in its fight against Russia.

Still, 60% of Republicans say Russia’s military power is broadly a critical threat to America. Among Democrats, 45% agree, as their party's leader, President Joe Biden, has pledged American support to Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia.