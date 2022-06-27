Pompeo runs digital ad in early 2024 states of Iowa and S.C.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is seen as a possible presidential contender as soon as 2024, is running a new digital ad through his political action committee in two key states on the presidential nominating path — Iowa and South Carolina.

In it, Pompeo references the Supreme Court's consideration of a case involving a former football coach praying on the field after games (the Court sided with the coach Monday morning after he claimed his religious freedom was violated when he was told not to pray at that time).

"Let's make sure our religious freedom and our right to pray are never cancelled," Pompeo tells viewers.

While the ad doesn't explicitly touch on electoral politics, the target of the ad — people in states that currently hold half the early nominating contests on the road to the GOP presidential nomination — stands out.