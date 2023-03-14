IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., speaks at a press conference on Nov. 30, 2021 at the Capitol.
Progressive Rep. chaffs at Biden moves but still supports re-elect

Rep. Jamaal Bowman tells Meet the Press NOW Biden's approval of Alaska drilling project was a "ill-advised" but won't break from him.

President Biden hasn't given progressives in his party many reasons to cheer in recent weeks as he's split with them on several issues.

Most recently, Biden on Monday approved a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska, known the Willow Project, that has drawn criticism from left-leaning Democrats.

Rep. Jamaal Bowmen, D-N.Y., a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus said on Meet the Press NOW that he considers Biden’s approval of the project a betrayal.

“It is ill-advised and it is dangerous for our climate,” Bowman said. “The president should have stood firmly and stood against this.”

The Biden administration has also recently raised objection from progressives by considering restarting family detention for migrants and for his decision to not veto a Republican-backed bill on D.C. crime.

Bowman didn't definitively say whether or not he thinks Biden is the best bet to represent progressives in 2024. 

“That’s a tough question," Bowman said. "We would like to see him go further on many issues.” Bowman did say he will support Biden's re-election but added that progressives needed to continue to push the president. 

“The reason he’s this progressive is because we’ve organized and pushed him inside and outside of Congress,” Bowman said. “We need for the president to not take one step forward and then two steps back.”

