Ramaswamy campaign staff relocating from Ohio to Iowa and New Hampshire

HILLSBORO, New Hampshire — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is temporarily relocating his entire staff of over 40 people, including himself, from his headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, to the early-primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire in an effort to boost his campaign in the 2024 race.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Ramaswamy, 38, has rented an apartment in Iowa, and the campaign is currently searching for rental housing in New Hampshire for the candidate and his staff. His campaign will still keep its building in Columbus as its headquarters.

“We are capitalizing off the momentum of the third debate — we’re investing the money into the early states and now the time, resources and people. We’re excited to barnstorm the early states,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign, told NBC News.

Ramaswamy’s team will return to their property in Franklin County, Ohio, following the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, the date of which has yet to be announced, according to McLaughlin.

Last week, the Ramaswamy campaign launched an eight-figure ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire ahead of the third GOP debate.

Iowa is a state where Ramaswamy often stumps — he will be making more than 20 stops there next week. However, the candidate has not polled well there.

In an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released late last month, Ramaswamy was tied for fifth place in Iowa with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has not campaigned there this election cycle. Both candidates drew 4% support among likely GOP caucusgoers. In the poll, former President Donald Trump remained in first place, with 43% support among likely Republican caucusgoers in the Hawkeye State.