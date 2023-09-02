Ramaswamy thinks McConnell  should consider stepping aside

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Friday night that stepping aside would be the “most prudent” choice for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, after a second public health incident.

“I think it’d be most prudent if he stepped aside,” the entrepreneur said after a town hall event. “I think that’d be … the most prudent decision for him to make.”

Ramaswamy, 38, said he believes that this is the time for a new generation to step up. “It’s not just …someone vaguely of a different generation or different identity politics checking that box. No, I think this is a moment actually to move the party forward.”

On Wednesday, the highest-ranking Senate Republican froze during a press conference in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell seemed unable to speak for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election.

It was the second time McConnell has appeared to have such a spell in recent weeks. In July, McConnell froze for nearly 19 seconds during a press conference on Capitol Hill before being escorted away from cameras.

Asked Thursday about the matter during an event in Iowa, Ramaswamy had wished the senator well but didn’t expand much, emphasizing only his belief in a new generation of lawmakers in government.

Sen. Tim Scott, also a GOP 2024 hopeful, was asked Thursday in Ottumwa, Iowa, about McConnell’s incident. He said, “ I obviously pray that he is healthy. All reports suggest that he is, so I’ll continue to pray for him.”

On Friday, Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the United States Congress, released a statement deeming McConnell “medically cleared to continue work.”