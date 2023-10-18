Arizona Republican announces she won't seek re-election

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., announced Tuesday that she won't seek re-election next year, saying she wants to spend more time with her family.

"Spending, on average, three weeks out of every month away from my family, and traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C. almost every weekend is difficult. Right now, Washington, D.C. is broken; it is hard to get anything done," Lesko said in a statement.

Her announcement came the same day that Republicans again failed to elect a new House speaker, which has been preventing lawmakers from voting on any legislation for the past two weeks.

Lesko, 64, has served in the House since 2018, when she won a special election following the resignation of GOP Rep. Trent Franks. She represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District, which covers suburbs north and west of Phoenix, in Maricopa County. In November, Lesko did not have a Democratic challenger and won re-election with 96.5% of the vote.

Before coming to Washington, Lesko served in both the House and Senate in Arizona's state legislature.