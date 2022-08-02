Rep. Jayapal: ‘We will take what we can get’ on reconciliation

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., says she will support the latest version of a reconciliation bill after months of delayed agreement between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I’m going support it,” Jayapal told Meet the Press Now Tuesday, “while it isn’t everything, we need 50 votes in the Senate and unfortunately, we didn’t have 50 votes in the Senate for the president’s economic agenda. So we will take what we can get with 50 votes.”

Asked whether she believes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will back it, Jayapal said it was up to Schumer to bring his members together.

"I hope they're talking to her," Jayapal said, "we need to get this done."

Ahead of a tough primary night across several Washington districts and vulnerable progressive districts like Cori Bush in Missouri and Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, Jayapal defended her colleagues but had criticisms for Democratic tactics that appear to boost more right-wing Republicans in the hopes they would be easier fall opponents.

"I don’t want to second guess the DCCC," Jayapal said, "I don't like the idea of propping up election deniers. I just don't like it."

Jayapal, who is the chair of Congressional Progressive caucus, is up for re-election in Washington's 7th district along with 10 other races across the state.