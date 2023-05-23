Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester 'still interested' in now-open Delaware Senate race

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said Tuesday she is "still interested" in running for Delaware's now-open Senate seat. A national co-chair for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, she also hopes to have Biden's endorsement if she runs.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., announced Monday that he would not seek re-election, opening up the 2024 Senate race in the traditionally Democratic state. He encouraged Blunt Rochester, his former intern who also served as state Labor secretary when Carper was governor, to run for his seat.

"Like I’ve said before, should the seat become available, I’m interested," Blunt Rochester said in a brief interview Tuesday. "I’m still interested. And for me, I usually have a process of: I think about it, I pray about it and then I plan."

Blunt Rochester, Delaware's only House member, was also an early Biden supporter. She endorsed Biden the day he launched his presidential campaign in 2019 and went on to serve as a national campaign co-chair. She also served on the team that helped Biden choose his running mate.

Blunt Rochester said Tuesday she has not spoken to Biden about the Senate race.

Asked if she thought Biden would endorse her, Blunt Rochester said, "I can’t speak for him but I would hope."