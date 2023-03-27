Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she plans to run for Houston mayor

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Sunday that she plans to run for mayor of Houston later this year, shaking up an already crowded race.

Jackson Lee announced her decision to run for mayor while speaking City Cathedral Church in Houston on Sunday, which the Houston Chronicle first reported. She's served in the House since 1995 and before that sat on Houston's city council.

"I hope I've been a humble servant for you for 28 years. Many of you are in my district," the longtime congresswoman said, according to video of her remarks. "Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your mayor for the city of Houston. I will not be able to do it without each and every one of you."

Jackson Lee's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Jackson Lee, could still run for re-election to Congress if she loses the mayor's race in November. But if she wins, her victory would open up a deeply Democratic district, which includes Houston and parts of the surrounding area.

The race for mayor in Houston, which is technically nonpartisan, already features multiple candidates, including Amanda Edwards, a former city councilmember who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2020; City Councilmember Robert Gallegos; state Sen. John Whitmer; and former Metro Chair Gilbert Garcia.