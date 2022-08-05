Republican National Committee taps Milwaukee as 2024 convention host

The 2024 Republican National Convention will be in Milwaukee, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday.

The announcement puts the party's search for a convention locale to rest, and comes days after the Nashville city council voted against a draft plan to hold the convention there. Last month a party panel voted to recommend that the RNC hold its convention in Milwaukee.

Now, the party will hold its 2024 convention, where it formally nominates its presidential nominee and rallies the party ahead of the fall election, in a key swing state that President Joe Biden won in 2020 but former President Donald Trump won in 2016.

The GOP's 2020 convention was supposed to be held in Charlotte, N.C., but plans were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the party held limited events in the city, and hosted other speeches from places around Washington D.C., including Trump's nominating speech from White House grounds.

The Democrats are still deciding where to hold the party's nominating convention.