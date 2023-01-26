IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla.
Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Fla., on Nov. 3, 2018. Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images file

Republican voters favor DeSantis over Trump in new poll

A Marquette University Law School survey finds GOP voters slightly prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Trump.

By Alexandra Marquez

In a hypothetical presidential matchup, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would garner more support against President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump would, a new poll from Marquette University finds.

Forty-five percent of registered voters preferred DeSantis, versus 38% of registered voters who preferred Biden in a hypothetical matchup between the two.

In a hypothetical contest between Biden and Trump, the two were even, each gaining 40% of registered voters' preference.

Just among Republican voters and independents who lean Republican, DeSantis had a slightly higher favorability rating. Seventy-one percent of those voters said they have a favorable view of DeSantis, while 70% said they had a favorable view of Trump.

Among that same group of voters, ten percent said they had an unfavorable view of DeSantis while 28% had an unfavorable view of Trump.

Republican voters and Republican-leaning independent voters also preferred DeSantis as the eventual Republican presidential nominee over Trump by 28 percentage points, as 64% of this group of voters preferred DeSantis as the nominee, compared to 36% who said they preferred Trump to be the nominee.

Among Democratic registered voters and independent voters who lean Democrat, Biden had the highest favorability rating, with 83% of those voters viewing him favorably and just 16% of them viewing him unfavorably.

The figure with the next-highest favorability rating among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent. Seventy-five percent of voters in this group view him favorably, while 14% view him unfavorably.

Looking ahead to 2024, Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents were almost split on whether Biden should run for president in 2024. Forty-nine percent of this group said they would like to see Biden run again, while 51% said they did not.

This poll was conducted from Jan. 9 through Jan. 20 and included 1,000 adults, 876 of whom were registered voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.8 percentage points among all adults and +/- 4 percentage points among registered voters.

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the NBC News political unit.