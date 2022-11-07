More Republicans align with GOP than Trump, poll shows

More than six in 10 GOP voters consider themselves to be more supporters of the Republican Party rather than supporters of former President Donald Trump, per a new national NBC News poll.

The 62% of Republican voters who aligned more with the party than Trump is the highest number recorded in the poll, which first asked GOP voters that question in January of 2018. Three in 10 Republicans consider themselves more to be supporters of Trump.

The share of Republicans identifying more with the party has increased since Trump left office in Jan. 2021. The exception was in August, when the number of Republicans identifying more with Trump actually increased after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“We’re still not finding that they’re disliking Trump,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates said of GOP voters who conducted the poll along with GOP pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

“It’s more of an intensity division here,” Horwitt said.

The new data comes as Trump has teased another run for the White House. He said over the weekend at a rally in Pennsylvania that he will “very, very, very probably” run for president again.

The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 3-5 of 1,000 registered voters — 804 of whom were reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.