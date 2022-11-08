Republicans look to expand diversity with House recruits

As Republicans remain bullish on their chances of picking up House seats this fall, they're also hopeful that a more diverse class of nominees will help the party expand the diversity in its caucus next year.

There are only two Black Republicans in the House right now (all demographic information for current members comes from the House Office of the Historian) — but 28 Black GOP House nominees. Four of those candidates are running in races rated competitive by The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, another candidate (Texas' Wesley Hunt) is in an open-seat race Republicans are expected to win in the fall, and a handful more where Republicans could potentially compete if they have a very good Election Day.

House Republicans currently have the same number of Asians in their caucus — two. Those two members, California Reps. Young Kim and Michelle Steel, are running for re-election, and three additional candidates are in competitive seats per Cook Political Report ratings.

Eleven House Republicans identify as Hispanic or Latino, with 16 candidates either running for re-election or in competitive Cook Political Report seats.

And despite one of the GOP's two Native American representatives running for Senate (Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin), it's possible Republicans still enter 2023 with more Native Americans than they started with. Oklahoma Republican Josh Brecheen is the significant favorite to win a seat in the area being vacated by Mullin, Oklahoma Republican Rep. Tom Cole is the favorite in his re-election bid, and New Mexico Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson is running in a competitive race too.

And Republicans are also looking to grow their gender diversity — there are 32 Republican women in the House currently, with 81 female congressional nominees overall and 27 in competitive races. (That count does not include Louisiana Republican Rep. Julia Letlow because the state holds its primary elections on Election Day.)

