Two Republicans voice frustration with fellow GOP members over Speaker impasse.

As House Republicans struggled Tuesday afternoon to unite behind GOP leader Kevin McCarthy — or any other candidate — for House Speaker, two GOP lawmakers called on members of their party to coalesce behind McCarthy.

“Even today in our conference meeting, a simple question was asked, ‘what do you want?’ And there was no direct answer. This is just a game to them,” Rep. David Valadao, D-Calif., said in an interview on Meet the Press NOW, “This is just the reality that the American people want us to get to work and this will slow down the process. ... We have to start doing our job and unless we start doing that, we’re just going to sit here and scream at each other.”

Valadao cited frustrations amongst fellow Republicans who also support McCarthy with members of the party in the House Freedom Caucus who failed to tangibly outline what they’re looking for in a speaker.

“They’ve got a problem on their hands. I think that they’re the ones that are under a lot of pressure, and you can see it because they’re getting frustrated and now they are nominating someone [Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio], again, who does not want the job and is supporting McCarthy.”

The House adjourned late Tuesday after three rounds of voting failed to elect a House Speaker. The House is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., says he is also frustrated with the lack of unity within his party, saying members of the House Freedom Caucus, who have supported others for the seat, are "incapable of governing."

"We are not going to be held hostage by a handful of members. We do not live in a dictatorship. We live in a democracy and the majority rules for a reason," Lawler said in an appearance on Meet the Press NOW, "The only people winning here today are Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries."

Lawler alongside several fellow Republican lawmakers signed a letter urging his party to support McCarthy regardless of how many votes it takes.

"This is an unfortunate hiccup, but we will move forward," Lawler said, "I think people will understand and appreciate the fact that we are not capitulating or kowtowing to a handful of members."