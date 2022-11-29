RNC launches new advisory committee, plans post-midterm analysis

The Republican National Committee is looking to regroup after a disappointing midterms, launching a post-election review and plans for a new advisory committee.

“As we assess the midterms and plan for 2024, we are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement announcing the 10-member committee on Tuesday.

The committee will advise McDaniel on outreach to Hispanic, Asian and Black voters as well as "engaging with suburban women, winning the youth vote, holding Big Tech accountable, supporting law enforcement, and delivering for Americans of faith," per a press release.

The group includes newly elected members of Congress, including Alabama Sen.-elect Katie Britt, Texas Rep.-elect Monica de la Cruz, Michigan Rep.-elect John James, as well current lawmakers, California Rep. Michelle Steel and Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez.

The committee also includes two failed candidates: Blake Masters, who made an unsuccessful run for Senate in Arizona and Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, who lost a run for Congress in Ohio. Also in the group are Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to former President Donald Trump; Family Research Council Tony Perkins; and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

McDaniel is also running for another term as RNC chairwoman, and she said in her announcement earlier this month that she would set up an analysis of the party's performance in the midterms.

"The results from last Tuesday were not everything we had hoped, and while I am proud of successes we had, I am also aware there are lessons to be learned and there is always room for improvement," McDaniel wrote in an email to committee members earlier this month.

"Therefore, I am setting up a post-election analysis committee, which will be co-chaired by Henry Barbour and Harmeet Dhillon," McDaniel wrote. "This committee will assess where the Party excelled and where we need to improve, especially in the clear underperformance among independent voters that we saw last Tuesday and offer ideas as to how we do better in the future."

Barbour is a national committeeman, and his uncle Haley Barbour served as the former governor of Mississippi. Dhillon is an RNC committee member from California.