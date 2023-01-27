RNC passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism following Trump dinner with Ye

The RNC voted unanimously Friday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, to pass a resolution condemning anti-Semitism — a resolution that explicitly labels recent statements by two men who recently met with former President Donald Trump as “anti-Semitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted and contrary to the American and Republican principles.”

The committee passed the resolution as part of a package of nine approved by a voice vote Friday, shortly before moving onto its leadership vote.

In it, the GOP laments the "scourge of antisemitism, anti-Israel hatred, Holocaust-denial, and bigotry against the Jewish people," arguing it's both a 'direct threat to all people, and is antithetical to our American principles."

"RESOLVED, That the Republican National Committee affirms antisemitism has no place in our political party, American politics, or any political discourse," the resolution reads.

And it directly condemns both Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and far-right personality Nicholas Fuentes, which the RNC resolution directly labels as a "white supremacist." Quoting both men, the resolution calls their comments "antisemitic, shameful, wrong, offensive, bigoted, and contrary to American and Republican principles."

Fuentes and Ye met with Trump in November, sparking a deluge of bipartisan criticism over a litany of disparaging comments by both men.

The resolution also goes on to argue that the "Democrat Party has embraced antisemitic politicians," and criticizes a handful of Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who many Republicans have called to get kicked off the House Foreign Affairs Committee for controversial comments about U.S. support for Israel.