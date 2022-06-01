Roger Goodell, Dan Snyder asked to testify before Congress

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder, who owns Washington's football team, have been asked to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into workplace harassment within the team and the league more broadly.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform requested that Goodell and Snyder to appear at a June 22 hearing.

"We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months," the committee's chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again," Maloney said.

During a committee roundtable in February, former employees accused Snyder himself of sexual harassment. Snyder denied the allegations, calling them "outright lies."

In 2020, more than a dozen women alleged they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while working for the team, according to the Washington Post. The NFL conducted an internal investigation into the team, resulting in a $10 million fine.

Maloney said her committee has tried to gather information about that investigation, "only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn."