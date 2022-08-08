Ron DeSantis to headline rallies in battleground states this month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail to rally Republicans in a series of battleground states, the youth conservative organization Turning Point Action announced Monday.

The group is hosting a series of events featuring DeSantis later this month called “Unite and Win” rallies. DeSantis will campaign with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona; Senate hopeful J.D. Vance in Ohio; gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania; and gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti and GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico.

The events come with DeSantis has frequently been mentioned as a potential candidate for president in 2024. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas over the weekend, 24% of attendees indicated in the straw poll that they would vote for him if he ran in 2024 — second only to former President Donald Trump, who 69% of attendees supported. DeSantis did not attend CPAC himself.

“Gov. DeSantis is America’s Governor and one of the most popular leaders in America,” Turning Point Action founder and president Charlie Cook said in a statement. “He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters.”

DeSantis himself is up for re-election this year. Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are among the top Democratic candidates competing in the Aug. 23 primary to take on DeSantis in November.