Ron DeSantis returns to New Hampshire with Gov. Chris Sununu as wingman

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed into New Hampshire next week for a day-long tour with the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu.

The tour takes place Tuesday, when DeSantis will start the day at the iconic Red Arrow Diner and end with a joint town hall with Sununu, the campaign shared first with NBC News.

The two are expected to take part in retail stops throughout the day as well as participating in an in-studio interview with radio host Jack Heath.

It will be the Florida governor's second visit to New Hampshire in the last two weeks.

DeSantis has honed in on Iowa, including moving a sizable part of his staff to the state that hosts the first-in-the-nation caucuses. The campaign also recently announced it was plowing $2 million into competing in the Iowa ad wars.

But the New Hampshire visit is part of an expected ramp-up by the campaign in that state and in South Carolina — both early primary states — as DeSantis closes in on completing a 99-county tour of Iowa.

“We are in this for the long haul, and this media buy is another demonstration to early-state voters that we are going to aggressively work to earn their support,” DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier told NBC News last week.

Sununu, an avid Donald Trump detractor, has said he would campaign with different GOP presidential candidates. Sununu has also called on the field to shrink as the main means to overcome Trump in a primary.

Trump has consistently held a sizable polling lead ahead of the rest of the GOP field.