Runoff watch: Warnock doubles up Walker’s fundraising haul 

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $52.2 million for his re-election between Oct. 20 through Nov. 16, more than doubling the fundraising total of his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker.

Warnock, the top fundraising federal candidate of the 2022 election cycle by a long-shot, spent $39.2 million over the same period, which almost doubled Walker's spend too. The incumbent closed the period with $29.7 million banked away.

Walker still raised a significant amount over that fundraising period — $20.9 million. His campaign spent $16.5 million and closed with $9.8 million on hand.

While the fundraising period includes both portions before and after Election Day, the reports (filed last week around the Thanksgiving holiday) shed light on how both campaigns have been fundraising and spending ahead of next week's pivotal runoff.

