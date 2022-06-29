Salmon backs Robson as they seek to defeat Kari Lake in Arizona's GOP Gov. primary

Former Arizona GOP Rep. Matt Salmon is backing Karrin Taylor Robson's gubernatorial campaign, putting together an alliance between the two candidates against the Trump-backed Kari Lake.

Salmon, who dropped his bid on Tuesday, endorsed Taylor Robinson in a statement praising her as a "successful businesswoman and a conservative outsider who is well qualified to serve as chief executive." He went on to call on his supporters to back her in pursuit of their "shared values."

In response, Taylor Robson praised Salmon but took a swipe at Lake.

"Kari Lake may have discovered God, Guns and the GOP just in time for her political campaign, but Matt and I have been fighting for decades for the conservative issues that matter," she said.

It's a message her campaign and allies have promoted as a way to attack Lake from the right despite her endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Lake has repeatedly said the 2020 election was stolen, and during a recent appearance said she wanted to "see perp walks" because "Anybody who stole our election should be punished for that."

This morning, Lake's campaign rolled out the endorsement of controversial filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, another prominent supporter of the idea the 2020 election was stolen (Note: there's no evidence of any widespread fraud that could have affected the election).