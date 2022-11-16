Sanders, Warren endorsed a slate of new, progressive members of Congress

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed a slate of progressive candidates who made it to the general election ballot in House, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country.

Both senators were largely successful in their endorsements — 13 of the 14 candidates Sanders endorsed won their general election contest and 18 of the 24 candidates Warren endorsed were successful in their general election bids.

The important caveat here, though, is that both senators endorsed candidates in primaries that did not win those contests and did not make it through to the general elections.

Some of those include Nina Turner, who lost a primary challenge in Ohio's 11th District and was endorsed by Sanders. Or, Jessica Cisneros in Texas' 28th District, who challenged Rep. Henry Cuellar in a primary and lost. Cisneros was endorsed by Sanders and Warren.

Overall, their endorsements helped new Democratic House members like Summer Lee in Pennsylvania’s 12th District, Maxwell Frost in Florida’s 10th District and Andrea Salinas in Oregon’s 6th District.

Sanders' and Warren's endorsements are notable because they're two progressive heavyweights in the Democratic party. They've each run for president before and it's conceivable that they could run again in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to run.