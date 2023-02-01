IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Jan. 25, 2023.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Santos brushes aside poll that shows his constituents want him to resign

A recent poll found that 78% of registered voters in his district want him to resign and 63% of those who voted for him wouldn't again.

By Ben Kamisar, Kate Santaliz and Ali Vitali

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., swatted aside revelations from a recent poll that shows voters in his district want him to resign.

In a brief conversation with NBC News as he left his congressional office, Santos dismissed a new Newsday/Siena College poll that finds 78% of registered voters in his district want him to resign.

"I didn’t order a poll, so I’m not talking about a poll," Santos said.

"If I order a poll, I’ll talk about the poll results with you."

Rep. George Santos dismisses poll showing 78% of constituents want him to resign

Feb. 1, 202301:23

Santos went on to reiterate that he'd only resign "if the 142,000 people who voted for me" told him to. The poll also found that 63% of people who voted for him in November said they wouldn't have if they knew what they knew now. Only 31% of Santos' voters said they would vote for him again.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 

Kate Santaliz
Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.