Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., swatted aside revelations from a recent poll that shows voters in his district want him to resign.

In a brief conversation with NBC News as he left his congressional office, Santos dismissed a new Newsday/Siena College poll that finds 78% of registered voters in his district want him to resign.

"I didn’t order a poll, so I’m not talking about a poll," Santos said.

"If I order a poll, I’ll talk about the poll results with you."

Santos went on to reiterate that he'd only resign "if the 142,000 people who voted for me" told him to. The poll also found that 63% of people who voted for him in November said they wouldn't have if they knew what they knew now. Only 31% of Santos' voters said they would vote for him again.