Sarah Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin Senate race

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is dropping out of the Wisconsin Democratic Senate primary and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, her campaign announced Friday.

“It’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together. I’m proud of what our 72-county campaign has accomplished, and while I may not be on the ballot this November, every issue we fought to bring front and center will be,” Godlewski said in a statement.

The move follows the exits from the race this week of Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who both endorsed Barnes, clearing the field entirely for the lieutenant governor ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.

Barnes said in a statement that he was "honored" to accept Godlewski's endorsement.

“This week has demonstrated what it looks like when we come together for a goal that is greater than ourselves," Barnes said. "We are building a coalition that crosses generations, crosses racial divides and political divides. A coalition that includes farmers, union leaders, teachers, small business owners, and working people all across this state."