Schiff leads the California Senate Democratic field in fundraising

The race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 2024 is shaping up to be very expensive, with millions of dollars flowing to the three California House members vying to replace her, according to new fundraising reports.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff led the pack, raising $6.5 million in the first quarter of the year and ending the quarter with $24.6 million in his campaign account, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Saturday.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, another strong fundraiser, raised almost $4.5 million in the first quarter of this year and had $9.4 million on hand.

Behind each of them was Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, who raised $1 million in the first three months of 2023 and had $1.15 million on hand.

All three candidates jumped into the race in recent months, with Schiff and Lee launching their campaigns after Feinstein announced she wouldn't seek re-election next year.

Although Feinstein is not running for re-election, she has faced calls to resign before the end of her term. She has been away from the Senate since mid-February, when she was hospitalized for shingles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he would appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein if there were a vacancy in the Senate from California. Of the current field, Lee is the only Black woman.