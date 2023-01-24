Schumer punts on whether he’ll back Sinema or Democratic nominee in Arizona

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., punted Tuesday when asked if he’ll support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., should he mount an independent run in 2024, or the Democratic nominee for the seat.

“Senator Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she has done a lot of good things here. But it’s much too early to make a decision,” Schumer told reporters at his weekly press conference.

The Arizona Senate race could play a pivotal role in deciding which party controls the chamber for the subsequent two years.

Schumer’s remarks came one day after Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he’ll run for the seat in 2024. Sinema declined to comment on his campaign launch and hasn’t said whether she’ll seek re-election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has a warm relationship with Sinema, praised her when asked Tuesday if he wants the senator, who recently left the Democratic Party and became an independent, to run for re-election.

“Senator Sinema has been an important part of the U.S. Senate. The most important thing she did was to save the institution itself by protecting the filibuster. She’s also been a significant part of the bipartisan agreements that have been reached in the Senate,” McConnell said. “As to whether or not she chooses to run again, it’s really her decision. And I think it is a big dilemma for the Senate Democratic majority to decide whether to support her or support somebody running on the Democratic ticket.”