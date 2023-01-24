IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Washington, as from left, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Mass., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Ill., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, on Tuesday.Evan Vucci / AP

Schumer punts on whether he’ll back Sinema or Democratic nominee in Arizona

"It’s much too early to make a decision," the Senate Majority leaders told reporters Tuesday.

By Sahil Kapur

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., punted Tuesday when asked if he’ll support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., should he mount an independent run in 2024, or the Democratic nominee for the seat.

“Senator Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she has done a lot of good things here. But it’s much too early to make a decision,” Schumer told reporters at his weekly press conference.

The Arizona Senate race could play a pivotal role in deciding which party controls the chamber for the subsequent two years.

Schumer’s remarks came one day after Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he’ll run for the seat in 2024. Sinema declined to comment on his campaign launch and hasn’t said whether she’ll seek re-election.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has a warm relationship with Sinema, praised her when asked Tuesday if he wants the senator, who recently left the Democratic Party and became an independent, to run for re-election.

“Senator Sinema has been an important part of the U.S. Senate. The most important thing she did was to save the institution itself by protecting the filibuster. She’s also been a significant part of the bipartisan agreements that have been reached in the Senate,” McConnell said. “As to whether or not she chooses to run again, it’s really her decision. And I think it is a big dilemma for the Senate Democratic majority to decide whether to support her or support somebody running on the Democratic ticket.”

Sahil Kapur

Sahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.