Mayoral candidate Allan Domb, takes part in a Democratic primary debate
Mayoral candidate Allan Domb, takes part in a Democratic primary debate in Philadelphia, on April 25.

Self-funders dominate airwaves in Philadelphia mayoral primary

Former city councilman and real estate developer Allan Domb has spent nearly $8.7 million on ads.

By Bridget Bowman

More than $21 million has spent on the Philadelphia mayor's race ahead of Tuesday's primary, nearly half of it from a wealthy self-funding candidate.

Former city councilman and real estate developer Allan Domb, who has largely self-funded his campaign, has spent nearly $8.7 million on ads, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.

That's more than double what the next highest-spending candidate, grocery store CEO Jeff Brown, has spent on the airwaves. Brown, who has also poured his own money into the race, has spent nearly $3.1 million on ads.

Domb and Brown are among nine Democrats competing in Tuesday's primary to be Philadelphia's next mayor. The other the top candidates include former city councilwoman Cherelle Parker; former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart; and former city councilmember Helen Gym. Those three candidates have spent between $885,000 and $1.3 million on ads.

Philadelphians For Our Future PA has been the top-spending outside group, dropping $2.1 million on ads boosting Parker.

Parker has endorsements from two House Democrats who represent significant parts of Philadelphia: Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle. And Rhynhart has endorsements from three former Philadelphia mayors: Michael Nutter, John Street and Ed Rendell, who also served as governor.

Gym, meanwhile, has racked up support from high-profile progressive leaders. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will both be heading to Philadelphia for a rally on Sunday to boost Gym before the primary.

Just one Republican, Councilmember David Oh, is running for mayor. 

