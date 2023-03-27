Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces re-election bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced Monday that she would be seeking a third term in office.

“The last ten years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights, then we can make positive change,” Warren said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s why I’m running for Senate.”

The progressive from Massachusetts, who first won election in 2012 and ran unsuccessfully for the White House in 2020, pointed to her goals ahead, including passing a wealth tax on billionaires, making child care universally accessible and affordable, preparing for climate emergencies and improving Massachusetts’s transportation system.

The accompanying video of her announcement featured constituents and lawmakers praising Warren’s fight to cancel student loan debt and support for infrastructure projects. It emphasized Warren’s track record on pushing for stricter regulations on banks, overlaid with images of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest collapse since the 2008 crisis.

The announcement also featured appearances by Democratic allies from Massachusetts, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and fellow Sen. Ed Markey.

“Elizabeth is my partner in the Senate, and I have seen this perpetual energy machine up close,” Markey said. “Passing a tax on greedy corporations paying zero taxes? She got it done.”

Warren only made a brief mention of her potential GOP rivals, noting “how extreme the Republicans are.” So far, no high-profile Republicans have jumped into the race. But any Republican would have a tough time defeating Warren in the Democratic-leaning Bay State. President Joe Biden won Massachusetts by nearly 34 percentage points in 2020 and Warren won re-election in 2018 by 24 points.

Warren has said she would support Biden in 2024. She has also previously said she intended to run for a third Senate term.

“I’m not running for president in 2024. I’m running for Senate,” Warren said on Meet the Press in April 2022.