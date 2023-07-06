Sen. Jon Tester raises $5 million amid tough reelection fight

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., raised $5 million in the most recent fundraising quarter as he gears up for another battleground race in 2024.

The Montana Democrat ended the quarter on June 30 with more than $10 million in his campaign account, according to fundraising numbers shared first with NBC News.

The Tester campaign noted that the haul from April through June is Tester's best second-quarter fundraising total for a non-election year. Tester's campaign now also has donations from every county in Montana.

“Montanans from all 56 counties donated to Jon Tester because they know he relentlessly fights for our Montana values every day,” Shelbi Dantic, Tester's campaign manager, said in a statement. “From our rural communities to Indian Country to our cities and towns, Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate.”

Tester is a top GOP target next year, as one of three Democrats up for reelection in a state former President Donald Trump won in 2020. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

Last month, Tester picked up his first Republican challenger, former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy. Top Republicans in the state have backed Sheehy, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, Rep. Ryan Zinke and Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Sheehy, who founded an aerial firefighting company, is independently wealthy and could spend his own money on his bid.

GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale has also reportedly been weighing a Senate run, and he could have support from the deep-pocketed, conservative Club for Growth if he decides to run.