Sen. Ted Budd endorses Trump for president

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., became the seventh GOP senator on Thursday to endorse former President Donald Trump's campaign.

"Hardworking, everyday families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace," Budd said in a statement.

Trump endorsed Budd in last year's open Senate race, helping propel Budd to victory in a contested primary.

Trump has slowly grown his list of congressional endorsements since he launched his campaign in November. Along with Budd, six other senators have backed Trump, including Mississippi's Cindy Hyde Smith, Alabama's Tommy Tuberville, Oklahoma's Markwayne Mullin, Ohio's J.D. Vance, Missouri's Eric Schmitt, and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham.

Trump also has endorsements from about three dozen House members, many of whom Trump supported in their recent campaigns. His congressional endorsers also include a member of leadership: GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Two House members — Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky — have backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, even though DeSantis has not yet jumped into the race. DeSantis' team has reached out to other House Republicans to dissuade them from backing Trump after two Florida Republicans endorsed Trump last week.

Just one GOP member of Congress, South Carolina's Ralph Norman, has backed former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.