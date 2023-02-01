Sen. Tim Scott heading to Iowa amid 2024 buzz

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is holding events in two early presidential primary states amid speculation that he could run for the White House in 2024.

Scott announced Wednesday that he is holding events later this month in South Carolina and Iowa as part of a "listening tour focused on Faith in America," per a press release from his campaign.

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is holding the first event on Feb. 16 in Charleston, S.C., to commemorate Black History Month. That is taking place one day after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to announce that she is jumping into the GOP presidential primary.

The next week Scott is heading to Iowa, another early primary state, to deliver remarks "on the importance of Faith in America."

Scott's events come as multiple Republicans have been openly considering challenging former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. Trump held his first major campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina last week, where he was endorsed by high-ranking Republicans in the Palmetto State, including Gov. Henry McMaster and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Scott could be a formidable candidate as one of the party's most prolific fundraisers. So far he has been coy about his presidential ambitions.

Scott dodged questions about a 2024 run last year by saying he was focused on his re-election to the Senate. Scott won a second full term by 26 percentage points in November.