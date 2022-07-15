Senate GOP super PAC raises $37.6 million in second quarter

The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Senate Republican leadership tells NBC News that it raised $37.6 million in the second fundraising quarter of 2022, pushing the group's cash reserves over $100 million ahead of the crucial battle for Senate control.

The fundraising report that SLF will file with the Federal Election Commission later this week will also show that fundraising total includes a $17 million transfer from One Nation, its affiliated non-profit, and that SLF closed June with $104.8 million in cash on hand. The $110.4 million raised by the group this cycle (through June) is slightly ahead of its pace during the 2020 cycle.

“These resources will help us level the playing field against well-funded Democrat opponents,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law said in a statement to NBC News.

“Our donors know that winning the Senate not only slams the brakes on the Biden Administration’s disastrous economic policies, it also gives Republicans leverage in any future Supreme Court battles.”

Since reports are not due to the FEC until the end of the week, the only campaign finance information that's trickled out has come from groups outwardly releasing their quarterly haul. So far, four Democratic Senate campaigns say they raised more than $10 million between April and June.

For example, while Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's campaign says he raised a robust $6.2 million last quarter, his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, says he raised $17.2 million.

SLF and its Democratic super PAC counterpart, Senate Majority PAC, are readying for a massive fall air-war that includes more than $140 million booked on television and radio advertising by the Democratic super PAC and $125 million booked by the Republican super PAC, per ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.