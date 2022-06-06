Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Monday that senators are aiming to reach an agreement on gun control legislation by the end of the week, pledging that the eventual legislation will be “substantial.”

“We’re trying to get broad consensus, Republicans and Democrats, we are talking about doing something substantial,” Murphy told Meet the Press Now. “I hear the skepticism about how big this package can be, but I’m not going to support anything that doesn’t save lives. I’m not going to support something that just checks a box.”

Murphy is leading the bipartisan talks following multiple mass shootings that have shaken the country. He was optimistic senators could reach an agreement on legislation that would be broadly popular, noting talks have intensified as senators returned from their Memorial Day recess with a “newfound resolve” to get things done.

“Sometimes when we go away for a week, right, we go home for a week, sensitive negotiations like this fall apart. This week, the opposite is happening because my colleagues went home and heard the same thing I did — parents are frightened to death," Murphy said.

"They’re frightened to death for their kids and they’re frightened of death that government isn’t going to be able to respond to the most fundamental concern parents have: the safety of their kids,” Murphy added.

Murphy addressed the four main parameters of the talks: closing some background check loopholes, incentivizing states to implement so-called red flag laws, securing schools and addressing mental health.

Asked about raising the age of purchasing an assault rifle from 18 to 21 years-old, Murphy said he was focused on a deal that could get enough support from Republicans to end debate on the bill.

“Right now my entire focus is on what can get 60 votes,” Murphy said, referring to the threshold to overcome a filibuster.

Murphy said he would be “devastated” if nothing comes of the negotiations.

“I think there are a lot of people out there who have been doubting whether democracy can deliver for them for a decade,” Murphy said. “And now at this moment, if we’re unable to put our politics aside and do something to guarantee the safety of our kids, I think it’s another blow to the health of American democracy.”