Senate races in Georgia and Nevada are the most expensive of 2022 so far

Georgia's Senate race, Nevada's Senate race and Pennsylvania's Senate race have seen the most ad spending so far this election cycle, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Georgia features one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country as former football star and GOP nominee Herschel Walker hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock is the candidate who has spent the most money of any candidate across the country so far, having spent over $40 million on ads.

Walker has spent just over $8 million so far since the beginning of the cycle.

Outside groups, like One Nation, the non-profit arm of Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have spent significantly in the race too. One Nation has spent over $19 million. A group called Georgia Honor, which is affiliated with the Democratic Senate Majority PAC, has spent over $8 million.

Nevada's Senate race has gotten more national attention as Republicans eye a potential flip.

Since the start of the cycle, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-N.V., has spent over $15 million on ads in her re-election run. Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the Republican nominee challenging Cortez Masto, has spent just over $1.6 million since the start of the cycle. This includes primary and general election spending.

Once again, outside groups have made up the majority of the spending in this race. One Nation has spent over $10.8 million attacking Cortez Masto and Senate Majority PAC has spent over $8.7 million boosting her and attacking Laxalt. And, Women Vote!, a group associated with EMILY's List, has also spent over $4.2 million in the race.

On the gubernatorial side, Wisconsin's race for governor and Nevada's race for governor are the two most expensive races in the country.

So far, Wisconsin Republican nominee Tim Michels has spent the most on ads in that gubernatorial contest, with over $11.7 million spent. That includes spending in a multi-candidate primary. Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., has spent over $7.4 million so far.

The fourth top-spender in the race is Rebecca Kleefisch, who ran and lost in the Republican primary.

In Nevada, outside groups top the spending in the governor's race. A Stronger Nevada, a group linked to the Democratic Governor's Association has spent over $9 million in the race so far, while Get Families Back to Work, a group linked to the Republican Governor's Association, has spent over $4.6 million in the race so far. And, the third top spender in the race is Gov. Steve Sisolak, R-N.V., who is up for reelection.