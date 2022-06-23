Sooner showdown: Oklahoma's crowded GOP primaries will be decided Tuesday

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in two Senate primaries, a gubernatorial primary and their local House primaries.

Most of the races in the Sooner State are rated Solid Republican by the non-partisan Cook Political Report, so the candidates that win Tuesday's Republican primaries are likely to win in November's general election, too.

In the governor's race, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt faces multiple primary challengers, but he's outraised them all. He's also spent the most on ads of any other candidate in the race, dropping over $2 million to boost his campaign on the airwaves, according to the ad tracking firm, AdImpact.

In one Senate race, 10 Republican candidates jumped in to replace Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, who announced he would resign from the Senate next year, leaving four years left of a six-year term he was elected to in 2020.

Inhofe has endorsed his long-time aide, Luke Holland, but Holland has to make it out of a primary where he faces other notable candidates like Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, state Sen. Nathan Dahm and former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Mullin leads the pack in ad spending, with over $1.6 million spent on the airwaves so far. Shannon has also spent over $500,000 on ads.

Dahm, meanwhile, touts an endorsement from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who appeared in an ad backing Dahm that was funded by an outside group.

Oklahoma's other senator, Republican James Lankford, is up for re-election this cycle, and faces one main primary challenger.

Businessman Jackson Lahmeyer has been endorsed by Oklahoma Republican Party Chair John Bennett, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone and former Trump national security aide Michael Flynn. Lahmeyer has criticized Lankford for his decision to certify the 2020 presidential election. He’s also called out Lankford for declining to debate him