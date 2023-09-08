South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump Friday night

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse Donald Trump for president at his rally in her home state tonight, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Noem is popular in Trump-world, and she has been the subject of significant speculation as a possible vice presidential candidate for Trump in 2024, should he secure the nomination.

Asked on a radio show Thursday about the possibility of her endorsement, Trump praised the 51-year old governor and former House member.

"I don’t know exactly. But ... I like her a lot. I think she’s great. Kristi’s done a great job. She’s been — she really, you know, she’s really kept her state open," Trump told Howie Carr.

A Trump campaign spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of an endorsement tonight, as did Noem’s spokesperson.

The news of Noem's impending endorsement was first reported by CNN.

Noem has supported Trump for years and was floated as a potential presidential candidate before Trump announced his 2024 campaign.

She is term-limited, with her second term as governor of South Dakota running through 2026.