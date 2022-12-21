Who spoke to the Jan. 6 committee: By the numbers

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is out with its executive summary, a 154 page document summarizing the report it plans to release within days.

Outside of the findings, interview transcripts and evidence backing up their decision to issue criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department, the committee also released a roadmap of who it spoke to over the last year and a half.

Here's a look at the witnesses the committee says it showed video of during its hearings and meetings, by the numbers:

43 members of the Trump administration

The bulk of the interviews shown by the committee featured members of Trump's administration, either in federal agencies or White House officials themselves, sharing what they saw and heard in the period between the election and then Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The names include senior officials Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger.

But other damning testimony came from those in less senior roles, like Cassidy Hutchinson, an assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews

Five cabinet secretaries

The committee also spoke with five cabinet secretaries from Trump's administration — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Attorney General William Barr and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

More than 30 pleaded the Fifth

The committee says that more than 30 witnesses asserted their Fifth Amendment rights. While there's not an exhaustive list of who took that privilege, the committee specifically notes the following people doing so:

Trump ally Roger Stone

Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

Attorney John Eastman

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro

Three members of Trump's family

The committee also said it heard from three members of Trump's immediate family — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who both served as White House advisors, and Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son.