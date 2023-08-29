IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

‘If a candidate can win Hispanics, they can win the presidency’: Mayor Francis Suarez

11:22

Suarez's presidential campaign by the numbers

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first GOP presidential candidate to end his 2024 campaign on Thursday.

By Ben Kamisar, Alexandra Marquez and Bridget Bowman

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first major GOP presidential candidate to drop out of the race this cycle, announcing Tuesday afternoon he was ending his campaign.

Here's a look at some of the numbers that defined his short-lived campaign:

75: That's how many days Suarez was an active candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. He launched his campaign on June 15.

0.2%: Suarez' average in national polls of the Republican primary, according to FiveThirtyEight.

0%: The portion of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers who said Suarez was their first choice in the Republican primary, according to an August NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

4%: The portion of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers who said they were "actively considering" caucusing for Suarez, according to the same poll.

$945,450: How much Suarez's presidential campaign raised through June, the most recent filing period. The vast majority of that cash, more than $916,000, came from donors who gave at least $200, while less than $30,000 came from donors who gave under that amount.

$3.9 million: That's how much Suarez's campaign and his allied super PAC spent on ads of Tuesday, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Almost all of that spending — nearly $3.8 million — came from the super PAC, SOS America. Suarez's campaign had just spent $110,000 on digital ads throughout his campaign.

$1.3 million: How much money SOS America raised during the first six months of the year, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

24.5: How many minutes it took Suarez to run a 5K race, prompting the candidate to post on X, the site formally known as Twitter, "Name another presidential candidate who can place 6th in a 5k with a 24 and a half minute run time. Go."

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 

Alexandra Marquez

Alexandra Marquez is a researcher for the political unit.

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 