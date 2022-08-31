How to tell if Democrats held the House? Watch these six races

Have the Democrats turned things around this midterm cycle — thanks to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and former President Donald Trump’s constant presence in the news.

Could Democrats actually have a realistic path to holding onto the House majority for the next two years?

It’s easy to look at the Senate battleground map and find a toss-up state. Plenty of folks know why the Pennsylvania and Wisconsin races matter for Senate control.

Real political junkies earn their stripes following the battle for the House.

To make that battleground digestible and easy to follow for the fall, we’ve created our first “clip-n-save” podcast for tracking House races in November.

Veteran campaign reporters Ally Mutnick of Politico and Josh Kraushaar of Axios joined the Chuck ToddCast to help identify the bellwether races in each region of the nation and help us understand how bigger forces may be changing the overall outlook of the election.

Here's just a taste of the great preview we’ve got for you: I asked both of them to give me three “desert Island” or “been in a coma until after Election Day” races — contests that would tell them the story of House control that otherwise might fly under the radar.

Ally’s were: New York-19 (the new one, not the one Democrats just won) Washington-08 and Ohio-01 (Cincinnati).

Josh’s were: Pennsylvania-08 (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre), Minnesota-02 (suburban Minneapolis) and Virginia-02 (Virginia Beach).

But for more of the good stuff, download now!