Texas, Ariz. governors have bussed more than 16,000 migrants north

The Republican governors of Texas and Arizona have bussed at least 16,972 migrants to cities around the country as part of their controversial immigration policy.

Since April of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent migrants seeking asylum to the following cities:

More than 8,500 to Washington D.C.

More than 4,000 to New York City

More than 1,300 to Chicago

More than 260 to Philadelphia

Abbott’s office has said repeatedly the busing will continue for the foreseeable future.

The state of Arizona has been busing migrants seeking asylum to Washington D.C. regularly, as well. The office of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey office tells NBC News 80 buses carrying 2,916 migrants seeking asylum have been sent from Arizona to Washington, D.C. since April 2022. Ducey told reporters in October he will continue busing migrants to the nation’s capital until he leaves office on Jan. 2.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also flew almost 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. in September, and has been sued over the action.