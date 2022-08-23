Three former lawmakers look for comebacks in Tuesday's contests

Three former Democratic members of Congress are looking for comebacks in Tuesday's primaries, competing in open seat races in Florida and New York.

Two former Florida lawmakers, Alan Grayson and Corrine Brown, are running the same crowded primary in Florida's 10th District to replace Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate.

Grayson was initially running for Senate as well, but decided in June to run for the House instead. Grayson, who had a reputation as a liberal firebrand, left Congress in 2017 after losing a 2016 Senate primary to former Rep. Patrick Murphy.

Brown is also running in the 10th District, which includes Orlando. She lost her 2016 primary while under indictment for multiple fraud charges. Her initial felony convictions were later overturned, and in May she pleaded guilty to one count of tax fraud.

The top fundraiser in the race instead is Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25 year-old former ACLU and March for Our Lives organizer who has been endorsed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Mondaire Jones and Jamie Raskin, among others.

Grayson has raised about $300,000 and loaned himself another $400,000 through early August, giving him about half the financial resources of Frost. Brown has struggled, raising just $90,000.

In New York, former Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman is looking for a comeback in the deep blue 10th District, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. She served four terms in Congress, from 1973 to 1981, leaving the House after an unsuccessful Senate run in 1980.

Holtzman has endorsements from actress Barbara Streisand and women's rights activist Gloria Steinem, but she faces a slew of prominent candidates in the primary.

The primary includes Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who is pitching himself to an entirely new set of voters after Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s home was redistricted into Jones’ 17th District and Maloney chose to run there instead.

Former House impeachment counsel Dan Goldman is also in the race, along with New York City Council member Carlina Rivera and state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, who would be the first openly-autistic member of Congress if elected.