Tiffany Smiley launches new crime ad in Wash. Senate race

Republican Tiffany Smiley is launching a new TV ad tying Democratic Sen. Patty Murray to crime in Seattle, Wash., in the latest sign that Republicans view crime as a salient campaign issue.

Smiley, a nurse and veterans advocate, stands in front of a shuttered Starbucks in the 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News. The spot will be running statewide as part of a six-figure buy, per Smiley’s campaign.

“These doors are closed because it’s too dangerous to ask employees to work here anymore. Think about that,” Smiley says as headlines of the Starbucks closures flash on screen.

“For decades Patty Murray has spearheaded reckless policies that lead to shortages, inflation, and so much crime that you can’t even get a cup of coffee from the hometown shop on Capitol Hill, even if you could still afford it,” Smiley adds.

“Thirty years in the Senate and this is what she has to show for it? If she won’t do the job, I will,” Smiley says at the end of the ad.

Republicans consider Smiley a strong candidate, but she still faces an uphill battle against Murray in the Democratic-leaning state. President Joe Biden won the state by 19 percentage points in 2020.

The Cook Political Report rates the Washington Senate race Solidly Democratic.